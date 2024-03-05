Meri Bharat Mera Parivar: Modi debunks 'no family' jibe of Lalu

Adilabad: In a major counter-offensive to the opposition’s ‘no family’ jibe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that 140 crore Indians are "my family" and attacked the "dynasty parties", saying that they may have different faces, but "jhoot and loot" was their

common character. Modi's comments came a day after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad at a rally of the grand alliance in Patna said, "What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own?

Addressing a large gathering in Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha in Indira Priyadharshani grounds here on Monday, Modi said, “My life is like an open book. People of the country know about it." "When I left home in my childhood, I left with a dream that I will live for the countrymen."

Calling upon people of Telangana to support his mission of Vikasit Bharat, and vote for BJP for “Abki Bar Charso Par”. He said he has a family, “Meri Bharat Meri Parivar”, and for him the welfare of 140 crore family members was important unlike his detractors who think of their own ‘parivar’.

Modi said that the corrupt dynastic parties with appeasement as their policy in the INDIA alliance have come up with an election manifesto for 2024 saying "Modi has no family". "I wonder if they might also say tomorrow those who have not gone to jail are participating in politics."

While he criticised the TRS turned BRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao as a Parivarvad party, he went little soft on the ruling Congress party. Modi said dynastic parties may be different but they are similar in character — jhoot and loot is their policy. “TRS turned into BRS, but nothing has changed. It indulged in scams like Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project during its ten-year rule,” he said.

He said though the Congress is in power now, nothing great may happen. The government is sitting on the files pertaining to the scams instead of taking action, he said.

He said his government had taken up a massive exercise of gathering the opinion of about 15 lakh people on how to make India as Vikasit Bharat. About 3.75 lakh people were consulted, 3,000 meetings were held on the subject and it was discussed in 1,200 meetings in the universities across the country. Around 11 lakh youth who are the real stakeholders and beneficiaries of the Vikasit Bharat also participated in it.