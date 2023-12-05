Met Dept predicts Heavy Rains in Northern and Southern Telangana districts for next two days

Hyderabad: Moderate to heavy rains likely in the northern and Southern districts of Telangana because of the Cyclone Michaung in the Bay of Bengal.

After the warning issued by the Met department, the State Disaster Management Authority Secretary Rahul Bojja had a tele-conference with the district collectors of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mulugu, Hanumkonda, Warangal, Warangal, Jangaon, Mahabubabad Suryaper and others on Tuesday.

The SDMA secretary asked the collectors to be cautious in the wake of heavy rains for the next two days. He asked the collectors to follow the protocols with regard to the flooding because of heavy rains. He asked the officials to make sure there are no breaches in the water bodies filled with water. He asked the officials of irrigation, disaster management, roads and buildings, Panchayat Raj and Revenue departments to be careful. He asked the officials to shift people in the low level areas to a safer place.