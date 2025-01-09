Metro Rail chugs on new track to showcase commuters’ skills

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail, Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL) on Wednesday launched the “Me Time on My Metro” campaign, that aims at redefining the commuting experience by transforming travel time into an opportunity for self-discovery and personal engagement. This innovative initiative will be celebrated in conjunction with the Sankranti Metro Fest.

Highlighting on the “Me Time on My Metro” campaign, a L&TMRHL senior officer said, “It is designed to encourage passengers to explore their passions and hobbies during their daily commutes. Whether you are a singer, dancer, cartoonist, player, avid reader, or photographer, the metro will provide a unique space to showcase their talents but not inside the metro trains. It is planned to be organised at a few stations premises especially in MGBS, where there is ample space. This initiative not only enhances the travel experience but also promotes a sense of community and personal well-being.”

Stressing on the Sankranti Metro Fest, he added, “It will transform metro stations into vibrant cultural hubs, featuring a series of engaging activities such as traditional songs, dance performances, and festive decor. This customer engagement activity aims to bring the community together, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Hyderabad while enhancing the overall travel experience. Passengers will have the opportunity to participate in interactive sessions and enjoy the festive spirit as they commute.”

NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, said, “The ‘Me Time on My Metro’ campaign is a testament to our dedication to provide a world-class commuting experience for the citizens of Hyderabad. By integrating cultural festivities with daily travel, we aim to make the metro a symbol of community and connectivity. This initiative reflects our vision of a modern, inclusive, and vibrant urban transport system."

KVB Reddy, MD and CEO of L&TMRHL, said, “Sankranti Metro Fest further allows us to engage with our customers and celebrate the vibrant spirit of Hyderabad. This campaign is a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to enhance the quality of urban commuting.”