Metro Rail extension: Traffic advisory issued for foundation stone ceremony

Hyderabad: The traffic police have issued a traffic advisory from Raidurgam to Shamshabad on December 9, in view of the Metro Rail extention project foundation stone laying ceremony by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Raheja Mindspace junction, Madhapur. Heavy traffic is expected around the venue from 7.30 am to 12 pm under Madhapur police station limits.

A public meeting will also be held at the Telangana State Police Academy in Himayath Sagar for which an advisory has been issued under Narsingi police station limits from 8.30 am to 3.00 pm. Traffic diversions are placed in the limits of Madhapur traffic police station between 7.30 am to 12 pm and heavy traffic is expected in areas including KPHB RoB to Cyber towers, Cyber towers to COD, Hitex junction to Cyber towers, Cyber towers to Kothaguda, TCS junction to Cyber towers, NIA to SBI Parvath Nagar and Neeru's junction to Parvath Nagar.

Alternative routes

Traffic from KPHB RoB towards Biodiversity junction via IKEA underpass will be diverted at Cyber tower junction to COD and rightwards at Nector gardens, I Labs, ITC Kohinoor, NCB and Khajaguda.

Commuters coming from KPHB RoB towards Gachibowli via Cyber tower flyover will be diverted at Cyber towers junction, Metal Charminar, CII junction, Kothaguda and leftwards at Gachibowli.

Motorists arriving from Hitex towards Biodiversity junction via Cyber towers will be diverted at Cyber towers, COD junction rightwards at Nector gardens, I Labs, ITC towards NCB and Khajaguda.

Traffic from CII, Tech Mahindra, Dell towards Biodiversity and Inorbit mall will be diverted at TCS junction, Cyber towers, COD junction, Nector garden, I,Lab, ITC beside road towards NCB and Khajaguda.

Traffic diversion in the limits of Narsingi traffic police station limits are placed between 8.30 am to 3 pm and heavy traffic is expected on the routes including Moinabad, Himayat Sagar road, Tipu Khan bridge, TSPA road, Narsingi, TSPA service roads, Rajendranagar and ORR exit No.18.

Alternative routes

Traffic from Chevella and Moinabad towards Hyderabad city, Bandlaguda, Kalimandir, Suncity, Rajendranagar, RGIA Airport should divert at Guru Raghavendra Hotel, TSPA Narsingi Rotary, Gachibowli or Langer house (Hyderabad city). Motorists coming from Gachibowli and Shankarpally road towards Rajendranagar, Bandlaguda, Kalimandir, Moinabad and Chevella should divert at Narsingi Rotary, Taramati Baramati, Tipukhan Bridge, Bandlaguda and Kalimandir.

Traffic from Tipukhan Bridge road towards Moinabad, Chevella should divert at Kalimandir Y,Junction, Lords College, Himayat Sagar village and TSPA Rotary no.2.

Commuters from Shamshabad and ORR towards Kalimandir,Bandlaguda, Suncity, Hyderabad City, Moinabad and Chevella should avoid Exit no.18 and should take Exit no.17 or Exit no.01 or Exit no.19. Traffic from Gachibowli and ORR towards Kalimandir, Bandlaguda, Suncity, Hyderabad City, Moinabad, Chevella should avoid Exit no.18 and should take Exit no.17. Traffic coming from Rajendranagar towards Kalimandir, Bandlaguda, Suncity, Hyderabad City should divert at Rajendranagar ORR Tollgate, Rajendranagar village, Budvel village , Kismatpur village and Kalimandir. Heavy vehicles on ORR should avoid the TSPA exit. The restrictions are also placed on heavy vehicles in Rajendranagar towards Kalimandir, Tipukhan Bridge road towards Moinabad, Shamshabad ORR towards Kalimandir, Gachibowli ORR towards TSPA, Gachibowli service roads towards TSPA, Chevella and Moinabad towards TSPA, KPHB towards Biodiversity junction, Gachibolwi and Khajaguda. The heavy vehicle movement will be regulated in alternate routes for a smoother movement of traffic during programme schedule.