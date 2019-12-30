Mid Manair reaches full reservoir level

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao will catch the first glimpse of Mid Manair Dam (MMD), which has reached its full reservoir level (FRL).

This project is now brimming with water for the first time after the Kaleshwaram Project works were taken up.

The dam which is also called as Sri Rajarajeshwari Reservoir (SRR) has 25.875 tmcft capacity and is considered as the heart of the Kaleshwaram project.

The backwaters of the project have also reached Siricilla town which is famous for textile industry in the country.

As part of the one-day visit to Rajanna-Siricilla district on Monday, KCR will first visit Vemulawada temple in the morning before taking up whirlwind tour of the Mid Manair Dam.

Irrigation officials said water reached the full level of 318 meters in the MMD.

According to the officials, the water from MMD to Lower Manair Dam will be released soon after the completion of the inspection of the threat of any submergence by the Irrigation department.

The flow to the Lower Manair Dam is also full and reaching the full reservoir level of 24 tmcft.

KCR will hold a brief meeting with the Irrigation officials to discuss issue of optimum utilisation of waters from MMD for irrigation and drinking purposes in the next rabi season.

The Chief Minister is also likely to hold a meeting with the district officials and review the progress of developmental programmes taken up in the smallest district of Telangana.

The Siricilla district officials are making elaborate arrangements for the visit. The CM will also review the development works taken up at the Vemulawada temple and is likely to announce financial assistance to the temple.

The government had some time back released Rs 100 crore for the infrastructure development and improvement of amenities in the temple town.