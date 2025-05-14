Migrant labourers under scanner over rise in ganja sales in MBNR

Mahabubnagar: The erstwhile Mahabubnagar region is witnessing a disturbing rise in ganja (cannabis) sales, with several incidents recently surfacing that point to a growing network of narcotics consumption and trade among migrant labourers working across the pharma, agriculture, and construction sectors. With thousands of labourers from northern States like Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha migrating to the region in search of work, local police have begun identifying a troubling pattern — a large number of these workers are reportedly addicted to ganja, using it as a means of physical and mental relaxation after long hours of hard labour. However, what was once a coping mechanism has now spiralled into a widespread addiction problem, particularly among the youth.

In one of the most shocking incidents recently, a labourer was murdered following a violent altercation between two migrant workers at Polepally Pharma SEZ, reportedly under the influence of ganja. This is not an isolated case — similar violent clashes have been reported from other parts of the district, highlighting how deeply the drug menace has penetrated the migrant community.

Adding to the concern is the increasing involvement of ganja-addicted labourers in thefts and burglaries, with police linking many such crimes to individuals from this group. Experts point out that a major failure lies with the police and labour department, which have not maintained proper registration records or monitoring systems for these migrant workers.