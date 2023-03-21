  • Menu
Mild tremors felt in three mandals of Asifabad

Representational image
Representational image

Highlights

  • Residents rushed out of their houses after the observed tremors in the ground for sometime
  • Some areas of Maharashtra also observed tremors for a second

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The residents were left in a shock for sometime after mild tremors were felt in parts of Koutala, Bejjur and Chintalamanepalli mandals on Tuesday for a few seconds.

Residents of the three mandals said they sensed tremors in the ground for a brief while. They came out of their homes. These mandals are situated on the banks of Pranahita river, a tributary of Godavari and on the borders of Maharashtra.

Incidentally, parts of the bordering Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district also felt the tremors for a second.

