MIM elected MLAs get down to public service from day 1

Hyderabad: The very next day after the results of recently held Assembly elections were announced, the AIMIM elected MLAs were on the ground and holding meetings with all departments of different government departments. All elected seven MLAs initiated developmental works in their respective constituencies.

The swearing-in ceremony is yet to be held for the elected MLAs in state, the MLAs of Majlis who were elected in Old Hyderabad had started working for the people, as the party feels their motto ‘our work is our identity’.

However, before the elections party chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that MIM is the only party who comes into election mode after elections. The party works for the entire five years for people. Six days they are available at headquarters.

Keeping their motive on the developmental works, following the results announced on Sunday, after electing as MLAs, they started working for the people. All seven elected MLAs, including Akbaruddin Owaisi (Chandrayangutta), Ahmed Balala (Malakpet), Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan), Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Yakutpura), Mohammed Majid Hussain (Nampally), Mohammed Mubeen (Bahadurpura) and Mir Zulfiqar Ali (Charminar) were seen holding their traditional public grievance cell at party headquarters in Darussalam.

Moreover, the MLAs have been on field since Monday. On the first day after the results, the first-time MLA from Nampally Mohammed Majid Hussain, called on Deputy Manager of Mehdipatnam TSRTC and gave a representation to restore the bus services to the routes connecting Old city and Mehdipatnam depot. According to him, the bus services were halted apron six months back and passengers were facing difficulties.

Later on, Majid Hussain met the General manager of HMWSSB regarding the water issues in various areas in Nampally.

On Wednesday, he called on Suresh, Chief engineer of Housing department and directed to start the construction works of 2BHK houses which were pending since long at Bojagutta. Later in the evening, he visited Nampally Area Hospital and held a meeting with the hospital authorities.

Another MLA who was elected for the first time Mohammed Mubeen from Bahadurpura has been holding inspections at various ongoing projects in Bahadurpura and asked the concerned department to complete the works on given time. On Wednesday, MLA held a review meeting with Nehru Zoological park authorities regarding the sewerage lane problem near Tadban area which was pending by the zoo, due to which the residents have been facing problems for the last few months.

The elected MLA Jaffar Hussain from Yakutpura also initiated his works as a public representative and for the last two days he has been holding a meeting with the various associations, residents, colonies welfares, and Auto drivers’ union and listened to their gradiences. On Wednesday, Jaffar held a review meeting with the officials of GHMC Charminar zone and reviewed the developmental works in Yakutpura and along with them inspected the ongoing works at Dabeerpura.

Similarly, the first-time MLA Mir Zulfiqar Ali (Charminar), re-elected MLAs Akbaruddin Owaisi (Chandrayangutta), Ahmed Bin Balala (Malakpet) and Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan) were also seen holding meeting with the officials from various departments.