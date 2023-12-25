Min Srinivas Reddy gives good news to Singareni workers

Hyderabad: Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy gave good news to the Singareni workers. Workers will be given a house and they will give an interest-free loan of Rs 20 lakhs. He said that Singareni Day will be declared as a holiday. He promised to build a super specialty hospital for the treatment of the workers.

He said that the vacant posts in Singareni will be filled and compassionate appointments will be made without any cost. He said that the legitimate demands of the workers will be resolved. He campaigned in Kothagudem on behalf of the Congress-affiliated labor union INTUC. Speaking on this occasion, he gave assurances to this extent.

Minister Shridhar Babu, while conducting a campaign in Peddapally, said that a high power committee will be set up to solve the problems of contract workers. He promised to fulfill the workers' dream of owning a house. He said that the jobs in Singareni will be replaced. He asked the workers to win the INTUC.