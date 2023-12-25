Live
- Prayagraj first UP city to have sound barriers over ROB
- Adani Green Energy Ltd completes PPA with SECI for 8000-MW solar power
- PM Modi, other leaders pay homage to Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary
- NewsClick HR head moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver, offers material info
- 12 flights diverted due to poor visibility at Hyderabad Airport
- Wouldn’t be a surprise if Nathan Lyon plays into his 40s, says Mark Taylor
- Kharge to chair meeting with J&K leaders to discuss poll preparedness
- PM Modi virtually distributes dues of Hukumchand Mill workers in Indore
- Nadda offers prayers at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi
- Bigg Boss season 7 violence: Police detain 3 more people
Just In
Min Srinivas Reddy gives good news to Singareni workers
Promises to build a super specialty hospital for the treatment of the workers
Hyderabad: Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy gave good news to the Singareni workers. Workers will be given a house and they will give an interest-free loan of Rs 20 lakhs. He said that Singareni Day will be declared as a holiday. He promised to build a super specialty hospital for the treatment of the workers.
He said that the vacant posts in Singareni will be filled and compassionate appointments will be made without any cost. He said that the legitimate demands of the workers will be resolved. He campaigned in Kothagudem on behalf of the Congress-affiliated labor union INTUC. Speaking on this occasion, he gave assurances to this extent.
Minister Shridhar Babu, while conducting a campaign in Peddapally, said that a high power committee will be set up to solve the problems of contract workers. He promised to fulfill the workers' dream of owning a house. He said that the jobs in Singareni will be replaced. He asked the workers to win the INTUC.