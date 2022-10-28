  • Menu
Min Talasani inaugurates Picket Nala bridge on SP Road

  • Remodelling works taken up at a cost of Rs 10 crores
  • Several low-lying localities in Begumpet area and its vicinity were getting inundated during downpours due to the bottleneck on Picket Nala

Hyderabad: The Animal Husbandry Minster Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday on inaugurated Picket Nala bridge on SP Road, taken up at a cost of Rs 10 crores of as part of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) by GHMC

The remodelling of Picket Nala was taken up as several low-lying localities in Begumpet area and its vicinity were getting inundated during downpours due to the bottleneck on Picket Nala.

Due to this SNDP work, several areas in Secunderbad Cantonment Board (SCB) jurisdiction will also be benefited.

Rasoolpura basthi, BHEL Colony, ICRISAT Colony, Anna Nagar basthi, Soujanya Colony and parts of Bowenpally are some among them.

