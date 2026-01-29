Min unveils tech-driven plan to make Telangana a disaster-ready state

Hyderabad: Minister for Revenue, Housing and Information & Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday announced a comprehensive plan to strengthen Telangana’s disaster management system, with a strong focus on technology, early warning mechanisms and specialised training. He said advanced weather stations would be established up to the mandal level, taking local climatic conditions into account, to deliver timely and accurate weather updates to people on the ground.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat with officials from the Disaster Management, Fire Services, SDRF, Hydra and Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), the Minister said the objective is to minimise loss of life and property during natural calamities and position Telangana as a role model for the rest of the country.

Airlift rescue and heavy-lift drones

Recalling flood-related incidents in his Palair constituency in 2024, Ponguleti expressed regret over the absence of an effective airlift system at that time. He said a dedicated airlift rescue mechanism would now be developed to evacuate people trapped in streams, rivulets and lakes during heavy rains and floods. He also suggested procuring drones capable of lifting 70 to 80 kilograms to assist in rescuing accident victims from inaccessible locations.

Rs 100 crore for disaster preparedness

The Minister revealed that the government has decided to purchase state-of-the-art disaster response equipment worth Rs 100 crore. These include early warning systems, real-time monitoring tools, satellite-based communication facilities, drones, modern rescue equipment and advanced fire-fighting technologies to ensure swift response during floods, fires and other emergencies.

Training, communication and fire safety

Ponguleti announced that a state-level advanced training centre would be set up under the Disaster Management Department to provide regular and specialised training to personnel. He also directed that SIM-based VHF radio communication systems be extended from the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Hyderabad to the remotest parts of the State.

The Minister instructed the Hyderabad Commissioner to procure specialised equipment to handle fire accidents in high-rise buildings and suggested the purchase of 77 high-speed boats to strengthen flood rescue operations. He noted that the State has 12 SDRF teams, each comprising up to 1,000 members, and emphasised the need for continuous training.