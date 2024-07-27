Live
Mini job fair sees good response from recruiters
The mini job fair held on Friday at the Nalgonda District Employment Office concluded successfully. Three prominent companies attended the job fair, with a total of 65 candidates participating. Among them, 22 were primarily selected, and two secured jobs with Paytm.
Junior Employment Officer Sama Madhav Reddy from the Employment Office handed over the appointment letters to the two candidates who secured jobs. On this occasion, he stated that henceforth, efforts would be made to provide employment opportunities to the unemployed by conducting two job fairs regularly every month.
