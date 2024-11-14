Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha to Visit Sangareddy Today

Sangareddy: Telangana Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha will be visiting Sangareddy today for an official tour, where he will inaugurate the much-anticipated zonal-level sports competitions. The event marks an important step in promoting sports and physical fitness among the youth in the region.

Minister Raja Narsimha, who has been actively involved in promoting sports development in the state, will be addressing participants and local officials during the inaugural ceremony. The zonal-level competitions are expected to bring together athletes from various parts of the region, providing them with a platform to showcase their talent and compete at a higher level.

The minister’s visit underscores the state government's commitment to nurturing sporting talent and encouraging youth participation in sports as a means of holistic development. Local schools, sports clubs, and educational institutions are expected to take part in the events, making the day a celebration of athletic excellence in Sangareddy.