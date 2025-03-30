Minister directs engineers to complete sewerage treatment plant works within a month

Nalgonda : Minister for Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, inspected the ongoing works of the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) near Sheshamma Gudem in Nalgonda district on Saturday.

The minister directed engineering officials to complete the STP within a month.

He pointed out that nearly 80% of the houses in Nalgonda town were connected to the sewerage system about 20 years ago. Despite the approval of Rs 38 crore for the STP in 2014, it remains incomplete to this day, which he called disappointing. He noted that localities like Venkateshwara Colony and Raghavendra Colony already have STP connections.

Municipal engineering and public health officials have been instructed to ensure the completion of the STP within the next 25 to 30 days. Additionally, the minister emphasized the need to develop a garden around the plant once it is completed. The remaining 30% of households will also be provided with STP connections.

He further announced the construction of another STP with advanced technology at Narsappa Guda and urged public cooperation in the project.

He assured that no work would be carried out that would inconvenience the people.

The minister stressed the importance of completing the STP under the special supervision of the District Collector and other key officials. Among those present at the inspection were District Collector Ila Tripathi, Additional Collector Srinivas, and others.