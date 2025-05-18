Minister directs officials to expedite land acquisition process

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has instructed the officials to expedite the land acquisition process required for the development works being undertaken in the city.

The minister reviewed the development works being carried out in GHMC along with the officials at the Corporation’s head office on Saturday. He instructed the officials that the incomplete works undertaken in SRDP (Strategic Road Development Program) should be completed on a war footing and made available to the public. The project officer was instructed to complete the Falaknuma ROB works by July and the Shastripuram ROB by August. The minister instructed that silt removal works be taken up immediately and to ensure that there are no problems during the rainy season. In the wake of the heavy load on the Jawaharnagar dump yard, the Additional Commissioner of Sanitation requested the Minister that there was urgency of establishing an alternative dump yard. Letters to the District Collectors of Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Sangareddy to take steps to acquire land for the dump yard were sent. The Additional Commissioner explained to the Minister that efforts are being made to resolve the complaints received regarding street lights, but there is some delay in resolving them. , and from now on, steps have been taken to resolve the complaints received regarding street lights on a daily basis.

The Minister ordered steps to ensure that the street lights do not light up in the afternoon. Commissioner RV Karnan explained to the Minister that the Zonal Commissioner has been instructed to extend the purchase of street lights and materials to their subcontractors by two months since the contractor tender has been completed.

The officials explained that 90 percent of the works undertaken in the first phase of SNDP have been completed, and the risk of flooding in 150 colonies has been prevented with these works. The Minister ordered the works be completed expeditiously without any problems for the people during the rainy season. He suggested that the beautification works in the city should be completed and should be undertaken in the slum areas as well.