Minister Harish Rao Assures Support for Siddipet Farmers After Hailstorm Devastates Crops

Siddipet– State Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao has promised unwavering support for farmers in Siddipet district who have been affected by the recent hailstorm that has caused significant damage to crops, affecting thousands of acres of farmland in the region.

In a recent press conference, Minister Harish Rao expressed his concern for the welfare of farmers and assured them of the government's commitment to providing financial aid and necessary support to overcome this crisis and build a sustainable future.

To address the situation, the Chief Minister KCR, has already visited the affected areas and announced financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 per acre to farmers, which is unparalleled in India.

"We want farmers to know that the government stands with them and will do everything possible to protect their livelihoods," said Minister Harish Rao.

Siddipet District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil and Agriculture Department officials are touring affected villages to provide farmers with encouragement and support. The Minister has also ordered officials to visit fields and report crop damage to the government to ensure that no affected farmer is missed.

In addition to these efforts, the government has already invested crores in high-quality electricity in Yasangi, which it purchased from private exchanges to provide free electricity to farmers. However, the recent hailstorm has caused significant damage to crops, despite these efforts.

"The government has invested heavily in the agricultural sector and will continue to do so in the future," said Minister Harish Rao. "We encourage farmers to be brave and not lose confidence in the face of natural calamities, as the government with a peasant leader is a peasant government."

The Minister advised farmers to harvest their crops a month earlier during the rainy season to avoid suffering due to this natural calamity.

According to reports, 35 thousand acres of crops have already been damaged in Siddipet district. The Chief Minister has issued clear instructions to the Chief Secretary of the state, and Hon'ble Ministers are visiting areas affected by hailstorms in all districts to provide farmers with the necessary support