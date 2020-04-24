 Top
Minister Harish Rao inaugurates blood donation camp

Highlights

Finance Minister Harish Rao inaugurated blood donation camp at Area Hospital here on Thursday

Siddipet: Finance Minister Harish Rao inaugurated blood donation camp at Area Hospital here on Thursday.

More than 50 people donated blood. The minister appreciated the donors for coming forward for the rescue of thalassemia patients during the corona scare.

He distributed fruits to them. He appealed people to come forward and donate blood for the needy.

