Minister Harish Rao inaugurates two-day TRSMA Conference

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T. Harish Rao inaugurated Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA)'s two-day conference and education fair. This is being held in conjunction with the ongoing Kids Fair 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that education has the power to transform the world. However, educational standards must be improved. More skills and value-based education is required, he said.

Speaking further, Harish told Schools, to teach social responsibility along with education. We need revolutionary reforms in our education system he added

Responding to TRSMA's appeal to allow concessions in Municipal Tax and Electricity bills to private schools, he said, he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister. TRSMA appeal that private schools must be billed taxes as a service-oriented institution instead of the current practice of considering them as commercial entities. Like Government schools, even private schools are serving the society, TRSMA State President, Yadagiri Shekar Rao told the minister. Private Schools are also service minded unlike people generally perceive us, Shekar Rao stated

Harish Rao unveiled Directory brought out by TRSMA.

As many as 1,500 delegates from school managements across Telangana are expected to attend TRSMA Educational Expo and Conference till Sunday evening.