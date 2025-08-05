Minister has misused his power: BJP

Nalgonda: Tensions flared in Nalgonda on Monday as BJP leaders staged a protest against Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for inaugurating his personal camp office at the site of the historic R&B Guest House in the heart of the town.

BJP leaders Bandi Prasad, Pilli Ramaraju Yadav, councillors Bojja Nagaraju, Ravirala Venkat, Gurram Venkanna, and Sai were detained and shifted to Gurrampodu police station after attempting to block the inauguration.

Speaking to the media, Bandi Prasad criticised the minister’s decision, stating that the R&B Guest House had nearly a century-long legacy and served as a rest house for dignitaries visiting the district. “It was not just a building. It was an icon of Nalgonda’s heritage,” he said.

He alleged that the guest house was completely razed to the ground to make way for a luxurious MLA camp office, built near the Zilla Parishad office at a cost of several crores. “The Minister has misused power and replaced the historic site with a personal facility, disguising it as a guest house,” he claimed.

Bandi Prasad condemned the arrests of BJP leaders during a peaceful protest and called it a suppression of democratic voices. He stated that the BJP strongly opposes the destruction of public heritage in the name of political privilege.