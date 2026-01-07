Minister hits out at BRS, BJP over HILT policy

Hyderabad: Information Technology, Electronics and Communication, Industry and Commerce and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday accused the BRS and BJP of deliberately spreading misinformation over the Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation (HILT) Policy, alleging both parties were indulging in mudslinging by claiming the Congress government was selling government lands at throwaway prices.

Recalling remarks by BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the Legislative Council on Monday, Sridhar Babu said the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will decide the type of inquiry to be conducted regarding illegal land-use conversion during the BRS regime. He clarified that there was no question of sparing anyone involved in these irregularities.

During a short discussion on the HILT policy in the Assembly, the Minister emphasised that the Congress government is acting with transparency. He clarified that the lands being converted under the HILT policy do not belong to the government but to private industrial owners with complete ownership rights.

“The BJP and BRS leaders are misleading the public. The Congress government has nothing to hide,” he said. Sridhar Babu alleged that the previous BRS government had issued GO Ms No.19 on August 29, 2023, granting freehold rights to private individuals on lease lands while the government retained ownership. He questioned why the BRS remained silent on this issue.

He further said that the earlier BRS government had attempted to transfer government lands to private individuals under the GRID policy dated December 10, 2020, and asked why BJP leaders did not raise objections then.

Sridhar Babu clarified that the HILT policy is voluntary, not mandatory. Industry owners wishing to opt for conversion must apply via the TGIPASS portal within six months. The policy’s main objective is to relocate polluting industries beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to ensure a clean environment for residents, especially children and future generations.

The policy, formulated by a Cabinet Sub-Committee under Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, addresses idle industrial lands, modernises outdated units, and encourages profits, expansion, and new investments without compromising public health.

“The HILT policy is more than a land-use change; it is a foundation for future generations. We support industrialists but expect them to consider public health and make ORR relocation seamless,” he said.