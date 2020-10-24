Minister Jagadish Reddy dares Uttam Kumar for debate on his Dubbaka election campaign

Huzurnagar: Stating that he is ready to discuss TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy's false campaign against the TRS government during Dubbaka election campaign in Huzurnagar, Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy challenged Uttam Kumar whether he is ready to debate.

Along with local MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy, Jagadish Reddy participated in the oath taking programme of the new Agricultural Market Committee in Huzurnagar on Friday.

Later speaking to the media, the Minister said that the TPCC chief was famous for cooked-up stories and false statements, hence the people of Huzurnagar did not believe him. Uttam must realise that the face of the constituency changed after the pink flag hoisted in Huzurnagar and the constituency has been witnessing rapid progress in all aspects after Huzurnagar by-election, he stated.

Jagadish Reddy ridiculed that Uttam Kumar fled from Dubbaka constituency, when Minister Harish Rao challenged him over the development in Huzurnagar. He reminded that the farmer welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao are ideal for the entire country, while the new Agriculture Bill and Electricity Act introduced by the Central government have become a curse for farmers, he pointed out. The Modi government is following anti-farmer policies, he added.