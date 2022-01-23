Minister Jagadish rules out early polls in State

Suryapet: Minister Jagadish Reddy on Saturday ruled out the possibility of early polls in the State. It is to mention here that oppsotion pary leaders whad leveled allegation that the ruling party TRS will go for early polls in 2023.

On Saturday, The Minister along with Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav and differently-abled corporation chairman Kethireddy Vasudeva Reddy distributed scooters and laptops to the students in a programme held at Suryapet.

Speaking to the media, he trained his guns on the BJP at Centre and alleged that there is no welfare and development in Modi government.

He also alleged that the corporate are getting benefitted by the BJP.

BJP is 100 miles away from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's vision and added that drinking water to households has not been provided in BJP ruling Gujarat.

He questioned about the amount of pension was given to differently-abled in the BJP and Congress ruling States and also questioned about the implementation of schemes like Kalayana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak other than Telangana.

He said that Telangana is the only State that provided financial aid of Rs 50000 crores to farmers to make agriculture a profitable sector and added that Rythu Bima (farmer Insurance) scheme is being implemented with payment of Rs 3000 crores.