Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy assures completion of Uppal elevated corridor by Dussehra

Telangana's Roads and Buildings Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, alongside local MLA Bandaru Lakshma Reddy, conducted an inspection of the elevated corridor works in Uppal, accompanied by local officials. The Uppal-Narapalli elevated corridor project, which commenced in 2017, has faced significant delays and has remained stalled for several years.

Motorists in the area have raised concerns over the deteriorating conditions of the half-finished road, struggling with potholes and unsafe driving conditions. Addressing the media during the inspection, Minister Komatireddy acknowledged the challenges posed by the stalled construction, stating that while the delays were regrettable, there was no one to blame for the situation.

He explained that the project had initially been undertaken by Gayathri Company, which subsequently withdrew, leading to the reassignment of the construction work to a different company. Minister Komatireddy assured the public that efforts were being made to expedite the project, with a commitment to complete the elevated corridor in time for Dussehra celebrations.