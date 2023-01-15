Minister KTR seeks Centre's support for industrial sector

Hyderabad: Reminding the Narendra Modi-led Central government about the promises made to Telangana, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that the ensuing Union Budget 2023-24 is the right occasion for the Centre to show its commitment to the development of the State.

The Minister sought funds, projects to be allotted to the State that it is ought to get. After writing a series of letters urging the Centre to support various sectors in the State, Rama Rao on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the budgetary support that Central government has to extend to various projects in Telangana industrial sector. He said that if the Centre truly believes in the slogans - Make in India, Atma Nirbhar Bharat, then support has to be extended to progressive States like Telangana which is has potential to actualise those slogans.

As part of it, India's largest textile park, world's largest single pharma cluster- Hyderabad Pharma City were being established, he said.

The industrial parks would usher in development of not only the State, but in the entire country, he said.

Rao listed the industrial corridors, industrial parks and various other projects spread across the State which needed budgetary support from the Union government. The list of requests include- funding support to external infrastructure development at NIMZ, Zaheerabad. Similarly, budgetary support for development of Hyderabad–Warangal industrial corridor and Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor and at least 50 per cent of total cost of Rs 5,000 crore required to join two nodes of Hyderabad Pharma City and NIMZ Zaheerabad, fund support for development of Hyderabad–Vijayawada industrial corridor by allocating at least Rs 1,500 crores out of Rs 5000 crores to newly identified Hyderabad, Jadcherla, Gadwal, Kothakota nodes, establishing a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) in Jadcharla Industrial Park under TIES scheme and gas allotment for the same, sanctioning and upgrading of brownfield manufacturing clusters, reopening of Cement Corporation of India (CCI) in Adilabad, Steel plant in Bayyaram, ITIR and others issues.