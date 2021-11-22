Minister KTR urges officials to help orphaned girls in Mahabubabad

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday urged the officials to extend support to the orphaned girls whose parents died of electrocution in Mahabubabad.

Getting into details, the girls' mother Tirupathamma (32) suffered an electric shock when she came in contact with a live wire while drying the clothes. Her husband who was present at the spot tried to pull her away by holding her hands which resulted in electrocution of the two.

The couple died in the midway while being taken to a hospital. The funeral of the couple was performed in the village on Saturday when the two girls lit the pyre of their parents. The sudden death of the couple orphaned the children

On learning the children's plight, the minister took to Twitter and asked the officials to help the girls.

