Minister Malla Reddy offers health care to voters

Aregudem- Choutuppal (Munugodu): The leaders of the ruling party have accelerated their appeasement in different forms to impress the voters of the Munugodu by-election.

One of the leaders made arrangements for a special darshan of while Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy, another leader has been sending voters to a super speciality hospital to provide required medical services to them. State labour minister, Ch Mallareddy, who is in charge of Aregudem of Choutuppal Mandal of Munugodu constituency has been attracting the voters with his speeches and special offers.

Minister's followers touched every house in the village and collected the needs of the voters. Voters said that they have problems such as knee pain, back pain, kneecap surgery, cough, bowel and back pain.

Minister Mallareddy during interaction with voters informed them that he has a super speciality hospital in Hyderabad and informed the villagers that they need not pay a single rupee, he will provide tests, medicines and treatment to them free of cost. Already 25 villagers have gone to the hospital and taken treatment. On the feedback of treated villagers, another 75 patients (voters) came forward.

On Saturday, they were taken in two buses and sent to the hospital. Minister Mallareddy spoke to the voters before they left for Hyderabad, he said that 'There is no need to pay a single rupee and can stay as many days as needed and assured them that they will be treated well in the hospital.

"We will bring you back home after complete treatment, you don't have to do anything but vote for the car and make the TRS party win," Minister Mallareddy explained. A rally with buses was conducted in the village by TRS ranks before the buses left for Hyderabad.