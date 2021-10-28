Minister Mallareddy presents 3 kg gold to Yadadri 

Yadadri: Minister for Labour Ch Mallareddy has made a huge donation for the gold-plating of Vimana Gopuram of the Yadadri Srilaxmi Narasimha Swamy temple, following a call from Chief Minister KCR.

The Minister handed over 3 kg gold on behalf of his Medchal constituency to the temple officials on Thursday morning. On the occasion, Mallareddy said his family had donated 1 kg gold and the constituency TRS party donated 2 kg gold. He also handed over Rs 1.75 crore.

Of this, Rs 1 crore was net cash and Rs 75 lakh in the form of cheques. Along with family members and party workers, the Minister had the darshan of the presiding deity at the themple in Yadadri.

Meanwhile, JSR Sun City cheif Jadapally Narayana Goud along with his family members on Thursday handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to temple EO Geetha Reddy for the purpose of gold plating the Vimana Gopuram.