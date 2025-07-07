Minister Ponguleti distributes Indiramma house papers to beneficiaries at Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy presented Indiramma House sanction documents to beneficiaries from Lakshidevipalli, Sujatha Nagar, Palvancha and Chunchupalli mandals and house site pattas to SRT and Maya Bazaar residents here on Sunday. MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, MLA Kunanneni Sambasiva Rao, district Collector Jitesh V Patil and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ponguleti said giving Indiramma house sanction documents to girls on the first Ekadashi day is an auspicious occasion.

He said, “no girl child is disappointed that she did not get Indiramma house in this phase. We will give it to all the rest in the coming phases.”

“This government will not make speculative statements like the previous government with the blessings of the people. The Indiramma government has completed a year and a half,” the Minister said. In the first phase, Ponguleti informed, the government is giving 4.50 lakh houses across the state. Of this, the construction of two and a half lakh houses will be done gradually.

In the future, there may be a village without a temple, but there will be no village without Indiramma houses. Every Monday, money will be deposited in the accounts of the beneficiaries of Indiramma houses, the Minister added.

No one needs to give a single rupee in any form to a girl child. A total of Rs 5 lakh will be deposited in her account, Ponguleti promised.

He explained the schemes of free buses for women, cooking gas for Rs 500, free rice through ration shops, Rajiv Arogya Sri hikes for 10 lakh, as the saying goes, with the aim of making the farmer a king, we have waived off loans worth Rs. 21,000 crore in ten months.

Four days ago, in the name of Rythu Bharosa, Rs 9,000 crore was deposited in the accounts of every eligible farmer, he informed.

Minister Ponguleti said the Indiramma government has been implementing many welfare schemes for the well-being of the people despite facing financial crunch. The number leaders and officials participated in the event.