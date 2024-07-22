Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Assures Support for Flood-Affected Families in Peddavagu

BADRADRI : In a decisive response to the recent calamities faced by the residents of Peddavagu due to heavy rains, Telangana's Minister for Revenue, Housing, and Information, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, has vowed to support all displaced families. During an inspection of the Peddavagu project area in Gummadapalli village on Monday, he addressed the challenges faced by the community and outlined urgent measures to assist those affected.





The Minister announced the construction of Indiramma houses for families who lost their homes during the floods, ensuring that housing relief would be prioritized. "We will compensate farmers for 400 acres of sand-dune-affected land, providing ₹10,000 per acre for removal efforts," he stated. Additionally, the government will supply seeds free of charge to farmers whose cotton and paddy crops were destroyed, along with financial assistance of ₹3,000 for the owners of sheep lost in the floods.





Minister Reddy, during his visit to various flood-affected villages, including Koyarangapuram and Gummadavalli, personally distributed financial assistance through the PSR Trust to 51 displaced families. He also extended condolences and support to the family of a victim who tragically lost his life in an electrical accident.





Addressing the media at Koirangapuram village, Reddy emphasized the government's commitment to aiding those in need. He acknowledged the failure of the Peddavagu project, which collapsed after the release of 70,000 cusecs of floodwaters. “If the project gates had been managed better, we could have avoided this disaster. Notices have been issued to the negligent officials responsible for the oversight,” he remarked.









To facilitate immediate repairs, Reddy confirmed that ₹8 crore had been sanctioned following a conversation with the Chief Minister. Furthermore, he instructed the Collector to conduct a thorough survey of land acquisitions in response to accusations of encroachments on the Peddavagu project's lands.



In an act of coordination and collaboration, Minister Reddy expressed gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government for their assistance in rescuing 41 farm laborers stranded during the floods, facilitated by a helicopter.



The Minister's visit was accompanied by various officials, including Collector Jitesh V. Patil, SP Rohit Raj, and local MLA Jare Adinarayana, all dedicated to addressing the aftermath of this unfortunate incident while ensuring the welfare of the affected community.

