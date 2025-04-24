Minister Ponnam dines with fine rice beneficiaries

Karimnagar: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, along with officials had lunch at the residence of Talari Chandrayya, a beneficiary of the fine rice scheme, in Koheda mandal centre on Wednesday.

Talari Chandrayya and his wife Mallavva said that their family will benefit a lot after the launch of the fine rice scheme. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar inquired about the current situation and how many kilos of fine rice they were getting in the past. The State government has started the fine rice distribution programme from Ugadi festival with the ambition that every citizen should eat fine rice. Mallavva gave a good meal, they had a thatched, they asked for Indiramma’s house, steps will be taken grant them an Indiramma’s house, the minister said.

On one hand, ration cards, free electricity for 200 units, free RTC bus travel for women, mess charges increased to provide quality food in Gurukuls, cosmetic charges increased, job recruitments, 500 bonus for ration cards, the government has taken up many programmes.

The Telangana government will continue welfare programmes to do justice to the people. The fine rice to ration card holders is a historic decision and it is implemented only in Telangana in the country, Prabhakar said.