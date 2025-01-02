Minister Ponnam makes surprise visit to Jubilee Bus Station

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar conducted a surprise inspection at the Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) in Secunderabad on Wednesday.

He interacted with passengers and inspected the condition of toilets at the bus station.

As part of Road Safety Month, it was suggested to talk to drivers and create awareness on the road safety. The Minister spoke to RTC employees in the canteen and suggested that quality food be provided in the canteen. Later, he inspected the cargo center located on the premises of the Bus Station and inquired about the number of passengers passing through here daily, the number of cargo, parcels, etc.

Ponnam interacted with the sanitation staff and suggested that the surroundings of the bus station should be kept clean. Inspecting the shops at the bus station, the Minister warned that there should be quality food items in the shops and that action should be taken if there are expired food items.

He warned the traders that goods should not be sold at additional rates in the stalls and that action should be taken if such complaints arise.

Inspecting the platforms, Ponnam Prabhakar suggested that display boards should be visible on the platforms and said that all measures be taken to ensure that passengers do not face any difficulties. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar was accompanied by District Collector Anudeep Durashetti and other officials.