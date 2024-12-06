Minister reviews preparations for CM’s visit

Nalgonda: Minister for Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has announced that on December 7 to mark the completion of one year of the state government, a public meeting led by the Chief Minister will be held with a gathering of one lakh people at ‘Rajiv Pranganam,’ near the government medical college adjacent to SLBC in Nalgonda district.

On Thursday, preparations for the Chief Minister’s visit were reviewed. Speaking to the media near the new medical college, the minister mentioned that during the Chief Minister’s visit, the Brahmana Vellemla project’s distributary channels, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 1,000 crores, will be inaugurated. The Minister said that the government has also allocated an additional `4,540 crores for the pending SLBC project.

He said this will enable irrigation for four lakh acres with a water flow of 4,000 to 6,000 cusecs. He also highlighted the potential of using Srisailam dead storage water for irrigation, offering a permanent solution for

the district. Additionally, the Minister announced the construction of a green hotel through tourism with an investment of `10 crores near Yellareddygudem. Regarding environmental initiatives, tenders worth `25,000 crores will be called next month for phased cleaning of the Musi river, said Komatireddy.He called upon people to participate voluntarily in large numbers to make the public meeting, held on the occasion of the government completing one year, a grand success. He instructed district collectors and officials to ensure all arrangements are flawless.