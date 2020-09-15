Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy Clarifies On Resumption Of Schools And Says It Depends On Centre's Decision

With the sudden outbreak of the corona epidemic around the world, its impact fell on all organisations and sectors in the country. Regardless of the sector, it can be said that its impact on education has been slightly greater than ever. This made the future of the students inaccessible. The minister was responding to questions raised by members of the council on the opening of schools and the conduct of online classes during today's assembly sessions. Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy said the government had closed schools from March 16 to prevent students from falling victim to the corona epidemic, citing the health of students in the state.

She said there was also concern over the conduct of tests during the lockdown and clarified that schools would be opened as per the central government regulations. It was clarified that online classes have been designed to ensure that the academic year is not wasted.



The Minister said that three types of surveys have been conducted on behalf of the Department of Education and books were distributed free of cost to all students. "The survey found that 85 percent of students in the state have a TV in their home. The survey found that 40 percent of students' homes have smartphones. 48,000 WhatsApp groups have been set up to provide online tutoring. Digital classes are available on the TV and Tea Shot app", Sabita Indra Reddy said.



She said that those who do not have TV and smart phones are connected with others. She said that worksheets have been prepared for the feedback of the students.

