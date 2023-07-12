Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy lays foundation for CC roads in Jalpally

RANGAREDDY: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of CC roads in CC roads inJalpallymunicipalityon Tuesday. The project, which has a dedicated fund of Rs 4 crore, aims to improve the infrastructure and accessibility within the municipality.

The minister performed the foundation-laying ceremony, initiating the construction works for CC roads in various wards. The 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, and 15th wards of Jalpallymunicipality will each receive an allocation of Rs 80 lakhs for the road construction.

Addressing the gathering, she emphasised the significance of the ongoing development projects in JalPallymunicipality. With a budget of 100 crores, these initiatives aim to transform the region like never before. The minister urged the concerned authorities to expedite the construction works and ensure they are completed at the earliest, ensuring the accessibility and convenience of the residents.

In another programme organised at the Premier Function Hall under Jalpallymunicipality, she distributed sewing machines and certificates to women who successfully completed their training. The minister highlighted the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who provides financial assistance of ten lakhs to Dalit families through the Dalit Bandhu programme, aiming to uplift and empower marginalised communities. So far, 500 individuals have received training, and sewing machines have been distributed across the district. She encouraged the women to utilise these resources not only for their household needs but also explore business and commercial opportunities.