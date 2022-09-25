Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy distributes new pension ID cards and Bathukamma sarees

Wanaparthy: State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy pointed out that the State government is continuously working for the upliftment of the poor people.

On Saturday, the Minister participated in the distribution programme of new pension ID cards and Bathukamma sarees at Srinivasapur Colony, MLA camp office in Wanaparthy district headquarters. Later, Bathukamma sarees and pension cards were distributed in Veeraipalli, Dodaguntapalli and Chinnamandadi villages of Peddamandadi mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the government is supporting the poor and fulfilling their financial needs by providing pensions to all those who are eligible. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has introduced and implemented various welfare schemes.

In the programme ZP Chairman Lok Nath Reddy, Municipal Chairman Gattu Yadav, Vice Chairman Vakiti Sridhar, councillors and officers of various wards, Sarpanchs of respective villages, and public representatives participated.