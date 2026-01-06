Minister Sridhar Babu defends HILT policy, promises future benefits

In a recent Assembly discussion, Minister Sridhar Babu addressed the ongoing debate surrounding the HILT policy, emphasising its significance for future generations. He clarified that the policy is being perceived merely as a land conversion scheme, but assured that the government welcomes constructive criticism on the matter.

"The HILT policy aims to transform industrial areas into residential zones, and our Chief Minister is committed to reducing pollution within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) by relocating industries to areas beyond its perimeter," Babu stated.

He reassured that this initiative is not being introduced for the first time, highlighting that extensive discussions have taken place prior to its announcement. "The government will provide comprehensive support to secure necessary resources," he added.

Babu expressed frustration over allegations directed at the government, claiming a lack of understanding of the HILT policy. He dismissed claims suggesting that lands owned by industrialists are government property, referencing a previous government order (GO MS 19) that grants the government authority over leased lands. "If industrialists come forward voluntarily, we will facilitate the conversion of these lands," he stated.

The Minister reiterated the government's commitment to protecting residents from pollution, asserting that the decisions made are grounded in rationality and science, with a forward-looking perspective.