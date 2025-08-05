Minister Sridhar Babu highlights govt welfare initiatives in Medchal

Live
MEDCHAL: Minister Sridhar Babu announced that 40,000 ration cards have been issued in the Medchal Assembly constituency, with a further 60,000 to be distributed following the completion of application scrutiny.
Speaking at a public programme, the Minister criticised the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, stating that ration cards were denied even after citizens made endless visits to 'Mee Seva' centres, “until their shoes were worn out”.
He highlighted the Congress government’s commitment to welfare, stating that the six guarantee promises made during the elections are being fulfilled. “We are providing welfare schemes to everyone, regardless of party affiliation,” he said.
The Minister also revealed plans to establish skill universities aimed at equipping students with technical education and enhancing their career prospects.
The event was attended by Additional Collector Vijayender Reddy, former MLA Sudheer Reddy, party constituency in-charge Vajresh Yadav, along with several party leaders and officials.