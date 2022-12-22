Minister Srinivas Goud distributes KCR nutrition kits to pregnant women in Nagarkurnool

Nagarkurnool: Excise and Prohibition Minister Srinivas Goud along with Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy distributed KCR nutrition Kits to pregnant women at the new government Medical college in the district.

District collector P.Uday Kumar also participated in the program. While speaking on the occasion Minister Srinivas Goud said that it is a proud moment to see to day Nagarkurnool district having its own Medical college. And am happy that we are starting another novel scheme for pregnant women.

The government has decided to distribute KCR nutrition kits to ensure all the pregnant women do not suffer from malnutrition and give birth to healthy babies. The main aim of this scheme is to dramatically reduce mother mortality and infant mortality rate in the state.

With many revolutionary and innovative development and welfare schemes Telangana is standing as an example to other states in the country.