Ministers’ delegation visit to Medigadda sparks political storm

Hyderabad: The day-long visit to the Kaleshwaram project by a ministers delegation led by State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy triggered a political storm in the State. The ruling Congress party was upbeat as the leaders are confident of cornering the BRS in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by raising corruption in the multi crore lift irrigation scheme and also exposing the misdeeds by the previous State government in the construction of the project without following technical feasibility and other prescribed parameters in maintaining the quality.

Congress leaders said that the poor maintenance of the Medigadda barrage and Annaram and Sundilla pump houses already exposed KCR. The party was planning to make every issue public regarding the expenditure incurred in the construction of Kaleshwaram by showing excess estimations in the project report from time to time.

The BRS was also ready to counter the allegations levelled by the State government and the ruling Congress with evidence.

BRS senior leader K Srihari said that the government was misleading people by projecting false information. The BRS was ready to explain to people how Kaleshwaram brought a big change in the irrigation sector and emerged Telangana as one of the largest paddy-producing States in the country in a short time.