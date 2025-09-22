Ministers inaugurate Bathukamma festival at Thousand Pillar Temple

Hyderabad: The Bathukamma festival celebrations for 2025 began with a grand inauguration at the historic Thousand Pillar Temple in Warangal on Sunday evening, blending devotion, tradition, and culture. The festivities were inaugurated by ministers amid a sea of women carrying vibrantly decorated Bathukammas. The temple premises turned into a vibrant tapestry of colours as thousands thronged to participate in Telangana’s “festival of nature.” Earlier in the day, the Kakatiya Dance Drama Festival at the Kaloji Cultural Centre set the cultural tone, with a Kuchipudi presentation honouring Telangana Armed Struggle heroine ChakaliAilamma.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, alongside Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, and Konda Surekha, watched the moving performance before speaking at the inauguration. Bhatti Vikramarka described the festival as a symbol of women’s empowerment and collective spirit. “Bathukamma is not just a celebration of flowers, but of our identity, unity, and prosperity. We want women to grow socially and economically, and may their blessings ensure Telangana’s progress,” he said. Minister Jupally Krishna Rao highlighted the festival’s 200-year history and its role in uniting people during the Telangana movement, while Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy extended festive greetings to women across the state.

Meanwhile, Minister Seethakka emphasised the scientific roots and traditions behind Bathukamma. “From the Kakatiya era, we have celebrated Bathukamma as a prayer for water, prosperity, and harmony. It is a festival where women share their joys and sorrows and connect with nature,” she noted. Minister Konda Surekha echoed similar sentiments, urging women to bless Telangana with prosperity.

Adding a personal touch to the celebrations, Minister Konda Surekha joined in singing the folk song “Chittuu Chittula Bomma”, accompanied by Minister Seethakka, MP Kavya, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, activist Gaddar’s daughter Vennela, and groups of women. The chorus of voices created a festive atmosphere filled with cultural pride, setting the stage for more days of joy and togetherness across Telangana.