Ministers’ interactive session with party workers launched

Hyderabad: As part of efforts to enhance public governance, an interactive session with Ministers was inaugurated with grandeur at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The event, which ran continuously for over four and a half hours, from 11 am to 3:30 pm, saw an overwhelming response from party workers and public who came to submit applications to the government.

On the first day, Minister for Health and Medical Services, Damodar Raja Narasimha, presided over the event, personally receiving applications from the public. Students, unemployed individuals, women, those in need of medical assistance, and others seeking double-bedroom houses and ration cards were among those who submitted applications addressing a wide range of issues.

Special arrangements were made for women, people with disabilities, pregnant women, mothers, and the elderly to ensure their convenience. Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha took a keen interest in the concerns raised by the public, patiently gathering detailed information about their issues.

In a proactive approach, the Minister immediately contacted the relevant officials, Collectors, and higher authorities, directing them to address the grievances on the spot. He issued instructions, particularly regarding matters within his department to ensure prompt resolution.

Following instructions from TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, TPCC staff meticulously logged each application department-wise into the computer system. These applications, categorised by department, were then forwarded to the respective Ministers, accompanied by official letters from the TPCC President. Several issues were resolved immediately, thanks to the active involvement of Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha.

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed his appreciation for the programme, highlighting the Congress party’s commitment to respecting every worker. He stated, “This is why we initiated the Prajavani programme at Gandhi Bhavan, where Ministers will attend every Wednesday and Friday to receive applications from the public and party workers, working with department officials to resolve issues.”

Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha also praised the initiative, calling it an excellent idea conceived by TPCC President Mahesh Goud and CM Revanth Reddy. He reiterated that the Congress government was committed to addressing every issue brought forward by the public, ensuring that grievances would be resolved.

Throughout the day, over 285 applications were received, covering issues such as health concerns, land disputes, employment problems, and transfer-related grievances. Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha personally intervened in 30 cases, resolving them immediately by contacting officials. The event, which lasted until 3:30 PM, was hailed as a great success, with the public expressing satisfaction with the government’s responsiveness.