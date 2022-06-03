Ministers lead State Formation Day fete

Mahabubnagar: The eight anniversary of the Telangana Formation Day was celebrated on a grand note across all the five districts of Palamuru region on Thursday.

Dr V Srinivas Goud, the Minister for Excise Prohibition, Tourism, Culture and Youth Welfare, along with District Collector S Venkat Rao, SP Venkateshwarlu, and ZP Chairman Swarna Sudhakar Reddy, hoisted the national flag at Police Parade Grounds in Mahabubnagar.

Earlier, the Minister paid rich floral tributes to the Telangana Martyrs Memorial and offered prayers. He extended greetings to the people on the formation day and raised Jai Telangana slogans.

Speaking after receiving the guard of honor, Dr Srinivas Goud listed various welfare and development programs taken up by the Telangana government during the last 8 years. He said each and every individual from different communities from an infant child at its birth to the elderly benefited in one form or the other from the welfare and development programs of the TRS government. "For the past 8 years of formation of new state of Telangana, our government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been striving hard to achieve Golden Telangana and we are leaving no stone unturned to realise the dreams of our Telangana martyrs. In just a short span of 8 years, Telangana is moving ahead fast on all fronts and standing as an example to the other states in the country," said the Excise Minister.

In Gadwal, former DGP and Government Advisor Anurag Sharma hoisted the tricolor and marked the formation day. In Nagarkurnool district, Additional Collector Motilal hoisted the flag and took the guard of honor from the police cadets.

In Narayanpet district, K V Ramana Chary, another Government Advisor, along with District Collector Harichandana hoisted the flag. He said that during the last 8 years the government had taken strong steps towards realising the dreams of Golden Telangana.

In Wanaparthy district, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy along with District Collector Sheikh Yasmin Basha took part in the celebrations. He explained the remarkable achievements of the government in many sectors, making the State a role model in the country in economic growth, development and welfare. Later, he inaugurated a BC girls hostel building and a sports stadium at district boys high school.