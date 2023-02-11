Ministers, MLAs wish Speaker on Birthday

Hyderabad: The Ministers and MLAs on Friday wished Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who turned 74.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao greeted the Speaker in the House and also in his chambers. The Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy was the first one who wished the Speaker as the proceedings of the House that began at 10 am on Friday. Later, the Congress member D Sridhar Babu, BJP member M Raghunandan Rao wished the Speaker and said the experience of the Speaker should help the new members to show a way.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao recalled how former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao used to ask him to learn from Srinivas Reddy in the membership drive of the party. Dayakar Rao said he was also the district president and DCC Bank chairman in 1987 like the Speaker. "NTR used to say several times 'you are not doing the membership drive properly, learn from Srinivas Reddy'," said Dayakar Rao. The members who raised the question and the Ministers who replied started their speech after wishing the Speaker.