Ministers Talasani Srinivas and P Sabitha Indra Reddy plant saplings at Maheshwaram

Maheshwaram: Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and P Sabitha Indra Reddy took part in sixth phase of Haritha Haram programme held at Sheep breeding farm in Mamidipalli on Tuesday.

The duo called upon everyone to plant one sapling each to gift pollution free environment to coming generations. "The planted saplings should be protected and raised. State government has implemented several welfare schemes and stood as a role model to many other states in the country," they added praising Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his able administration and foresight.