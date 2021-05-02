Minor fire breaks out at Telangana Bhavan

A minor fire broke out at Telangana Bhavan after a canopy at the area caught on fire. The fire is said to be engulfed due to the sparks from the fire crackers which were burnt to celebrate the victory of Nomula Bhagat.



The fire fighters were alerted who rushed to the spot and doused the fire.



The TRS leaders launched celebrations at Telangana Bhavan as Nomula Bhagat who was contesting in Nagarjuna bypoll was leading in several rounds. Nomula Bhagat won the Nagarjuna assembly seat with 18,449 votes over his Congress rival Jana Reddy.



