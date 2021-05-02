Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Minor fire breaks out at Telangana Bhavan

Minor fire breaks out at Telangana Bhavan
x

Minor fire breaks out at Telangana Bhavan

Highlights

A minor fire broke out at Telangana Bhavan after a canopy at the area caught on fire

A minor fire broke out at Telangana Bhavan after a canopy at the area caught on fire. The fire is said to be engulfed due to the sparks from the fire crackers which were burnt to celebrate the victory of Nomula Bhagat.

The fire fighters were alerted who rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

The TRS leaders launched celebrations at Telangana Bhavan as Nomula Bhagat who was contesting in Nagarjuna bypoll was leading in several rounds. Nomula Bhagat won the Nagarjuna assembly seat with 18,449 votes over his Congress rival Jana Reddy.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X