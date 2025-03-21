Minor girl dies by suicide in Telangana; Police arrested two under POCSO case

A 17-year-old girl from Rambadhrunipalli village died by suicide after facing harassment from two youths. The accused, identified as Basa Ramu from the same village and Pranay from Rangadamanupalli, allegedly pressured her into a relationship and threatened to spread false information about her on social media.

Unable to bear the harassment, the girl consumed pesticide on March 15. Her family rushed her to a hospital in Karimnagar, where she told them about the threats. Despite treatment for five days, she passed away.

Following a complaint from the family, the police registered a case under the POCSO Act. Ramu has been arrested, while Pranay is still on the run. Police have urged the public to report any harassment immediately.