Miryalguda Congress leaders injured in free-for-all

Miryalguda (Nalgonda): Once again, a factional fight broke out between the leaders of Miryalaguda Congress party in Nalgonda district. The supporters of DCC president Shankar Naik and Miryalaguda municipal floor leader BLR allegedly clashed among each other and beat each other with sticks at the party office, here on Monday.

The party workers were supposed to go to the dharna organised by the Congress party against the privatisation of LIC from the local Congress party office in Miryalaguda. However, after some supporters of BLR criticised DCC president Shankar Naik for not informing them about the programme being carried out under the leadership of the party. A skirmish took place between the followers of Shankar Naik and BLR. Later, leading to severe tension, the leaders and activists of both sides fought. The party workers were seen throwing chairs and attacked each other with sticks.

Later, both the groups filed complaints at the One Town Police Station in Miryalaguda town. DCC president Shankar Naik said that he will inform the party leadership about this matter.