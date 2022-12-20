Miscreants kidnap woman in front of her father in Rajanna-Sircilla

Rajanna-Sircilla: In a shocking incident, a few unidentified miscreants apprehended a woman in front of her father in the early hours of Tuesday. The incident took place at Mudapalli in Chandurthi Mandal, Rajanna Sircilla. According to the sources, the woman identified as Shalini along with his father Chandraiah visited a temple at 5 am. It is said that four persons attacked the father of the woman and kidnapped her in a car.



The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera installed in the locale. The victim's father suspects a person who harassed her daughter previously in the name of love and added that he may be involved in the crime after they file a case against him. After receiving a complaint from him, the police are searching for the girl and the incident shocked the locals.