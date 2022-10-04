Miscreants loot Mumbai man in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: In a sad incident, some unidentified persons allegedly stole expensive jewellery belonging to a travel agency owner from an upscale hotel at Banjara Hills.

Farook Ahmed Baig, a native of Mumbai had checked into the hotel at Banjara Hills on September 24 and later due to some VIP movement at the hotel and other service-related issues, checked out the next day.

"On checking my baggage while vacating the room, I found gold ornaments and other jewellery items diamond bracelet, natural diamonds, gold chain pendant, diamond ear ring, Mangalsutra and other items missing," he stated in the complaint.

On October 1, the man approached the Punjagutta police who registered a zero FIR and transferred case to Banjara Hills police station.