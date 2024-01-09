Mishandling of Praja Palana application forms irks netizens

Hyderabad: The citizens’ Praja Palana applications for various schemes are reportedly seen mishandled and used a wastepaper in local restaurants raising eyebrows. It is to mention here that the Telangana government invited application forms under the Praja Palana programme and over 1.25 crore applications were submitted until January 6.

The netizens are irked over videos circulating on social media reportedly showing Praja Palana forms being handled irresponsibly.

In a video that is going viral, raised several doubts about the handling of Praja Palana forms in the state. It is seen in the video that a youth carrying a carton box full of applications fell on the Balanagar flyover due to negligence.

Seeing the forms, people gathered and questioned the youth on details but the youth was reluctant to provide any proper information.

Niw the netizens are raising several doubts on social media over the Praja Palana forms.

Strating with BRS’ Krishank, he posted the video and alleged that it is a serious data threat. He also doubted, ‘Why are people getting anonymous phone calls asking for OTPs?’

Similarly another netizen shared a photograph of Praja Palana forms kept in a cafe and questioned, ‘Praja Palana applications or waste papers? Who is accountable?’

Out of 1.25 crore application forms submitted in the entire Telangana, 13.7 lakhs are from Hyderabad alone.

After the programme’s conclusion on January 6, the State government initiated the online application upload process, setting a deadline of January 17.